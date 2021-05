Chargois secured his third hold in a win over the Rangers on Sunday, uncorking a wild pitch before getting the final out of the seventh inning with a strikeout.

Chargois now has holds in three consecutive appearances, a span of 2.2 innings. The right-hander has been a highly effective addition to the bullpen since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on May 9, as he's pitched to a 2.38 ERA and 0.71 WHIP while posting an 11:2 K:BB over 11.1 innings (10 appearances).