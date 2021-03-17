The Mariners optioned Then to High-A Everett on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Though the Mariners added Then to the 40-man roster during the offseason, he's still at least a year away from reaching the big leagues, and likely longer if the organization continues to develop him as a starter. The right-hander last appeared in the South Atlantic League with Low-A West Virginia in 2019, giving up four runs and striking out 14 over 16 innings while limiting opposing hitters to a .127 average.