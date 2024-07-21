Rodriguez exited Sunday's contest against the Astros with a right leg injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez collided with the center field wall while trying to run down a fly ball from Yordan Alvarez with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, ultimately being removed from the contest. The 23-year-old was able to walk off on his own, but more information on his status will likely be provided in the near future. In the meantime, Ty France replaced Rodriguez in the lineup while Victor Robles shifted over to center field.