Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, one stolen base and two total runs scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Orioles.

Rodriguez earned his first multi-hit effort and swatted his first homer in 15 games. During the slump, he went just 7-for-56 (.125) while failing to log an extra-base hit or RBI. Rodriguez's recent poor play has seen him bounce around the lineup in an effort to get his bat going -- he hit fifth Thursday but had batted seventh in the previous two games. Overall, he's slashing .247/.296/.336 with eight homers, 30 RBI, 39 runs scored and 18 steals through 88 contests.