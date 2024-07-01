Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in a loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Rodriguez's hit was only his second in the last 31 plate appearances, a seven-game span where the talented outfielder has generated an anemic .069 average and .198 OPS. The multi-game skid has temporarily erased a lot of the progress Rodriguez had made after a slow start to the season, as his slash line has dropped to a middling .247/.297/.327. However, there are underlying metrics that suggest Rodriguez is running into some tough luck as well -- he owns an expected batting average and slugging percentage of .272 and .434, respectively, and he's also boasting a career-best 21.7 percent line-drive rate.