Dunn (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Friday's game at Cleveland.

The 25-year-old was already announced as Friday's starter, and he's now officially back on the active roster after missing almost two weeks with right shoulder inflammation. Dunn was pitching well before the injury with a 2.20 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB across his past three starts (16.1 innings), and he'll attempt to pick up where he left off.