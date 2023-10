The Mariners claimed Ort (elbow) off waivers from Boston on Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Ort struggled to the tune of a 6.26 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 23 innings in the majors in 2023, and his season was cut short by an elbow injury in early July. The 31-year-old righty likely won't have a significant role in the Mariners' bullpen.