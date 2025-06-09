The Mariners designated Taveras for assignment Monday.

Taveras was scooped up by the Mariners via waivers in early May after the Rangers had removed him from their 40-man roster. However, he's now been designated for assignment again after putting up a lowly .470 OPS in 28 contests with Seattle. It's possible there's another team willing to roll the dice on Taveras with a waiver claim, but his $4.75 million salary will scare some clubs off.