Gilbert (10-5) struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter over seven innings of one-hit, shutout ball to earn the win Tuesday over the Padres.
Gilbert's 12 strikeouts were a career high and just the second time he's reached double-digits this season. It was one of his sharpest outings and his third consecutive quality start. The 26-year-old right-hander trimmed his ERA to 3.66 with a 1.02 WHIP and 138:24 K:BB through 137.2 innings over 23 starts. He's lined up for a favorable road start in Kansas City next week.
