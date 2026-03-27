Gilbert allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Cleveland on Thursday.

Gilbert gave up a solo homer to the second batter he faced in the game (Chase DeLauter), but he was able to get through four frames with only that tally on his line. However, he served up two more runs in the fifth inning and was pulled after retiring the only batter he faced in the sixth. Gilbert didn't get the win, but he did show good strikeout stuff with 12 whiffs and seven punchouts. The right-hander posted a career-best 11.9 K/9 last season and could be among the AL's strikeout leaders if he's able to stay healthy throughout the current campaign.