Gilbert (0-2) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks over six innings against the Rangers. He struck out five.

Gilbert was largely effective, though a pair of runs allowed in his first and final frames saddled him with the loss as the Mariners' offense was silenced. While Monday wasn't his sharpest outing, it marked a step in the right direction after the right-hander surrendered eight runs across 10.2 innings in his first two starts of the season. Gilbert is lined up to face the division-rival Astros in his next outing Sunday.