Gilbert (4-5) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 13 to earn the win Sunday over the Athletics.

Gilbert gave up a solo home run to Jacob Wilson in the second inning, but that was the extent of the damage. The 13 strikeouts also set a single-game career high for Gilbert, who continues to fan batters at an impressive rate this season. The right-hander has a 3.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 138:24 K:BB through 97.2 innings across 19 starts. He's posted a 12.7 K/9, though time missed due to a flexor strain in the first half means he hasn't pitched enough to rank among qualified pitchers. Gilbert's next start is projected to be on the road in Cleveland.