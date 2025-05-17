Gilbert (elbow) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Shannon Drayer of SeattleSports.com reports.
This marked Gilbert's second bullpen session since landing on the injured list, though he didn't increase his pitch count. It's a positive sign that he's been able two times in the span of five days, but there is still no clear timeline for his return.
