Castillo (8-9) picked up the win over the Angels on Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks over six shutout innings while striking out five.

Castillo allowed baserunners in each of the first three innings but managed to work his way out of trouble on each occasion, shutting down the Angels' lineup over six frames. The right-hander threw 17 of 23 first pitches for strikes and induced 12 whiffs on the night to earn his second consecutive win. Castillo has now gone at least six innings in back-to-back outings after previously failing to do so in three straight. However, he's also issued multiple free passes in four of his last five starts.