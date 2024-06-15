Castillo (6-7) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Rangers on Friday.

Castillo received an extra day of rest after Emerson Hancock got a spot start in Thursday's series finale versus the White Sox. It looks like that was a good move, as Castillo was able to bounce back from his worst start of the year to earn his third quality start in his last four outings. The right-hander limited the Rangers' offense to the first inning, when he gave up both runs and three of the four hits on his line. Castillo is now at a 3.32 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 92:24 K:BB over 89.1 innings through 15 starts. He's projected for a challenging road matchup versus the Guardians next week.