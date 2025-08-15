The Mariners reinstated Raley (back) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

After going 4-for-16 with two homers in four minor-league rehab games, Raley has been given the green light to join the active roster Friday. The 30-year-old has been on the shelf since July 25 due to back spasms. Miles Mastrobuoni was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move. Raley had been seeing regular playing time at first base before sustaining the injury, but the arrival of Josh Naylor likely means Raley will be relegated to a reserve role.