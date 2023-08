Weaver will start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

George Kirby was originally slated to start Tuesday's contest but was scratched due to an illness, allowing Weaver to make his first start as a Mariner. Weaver accumulated a 6.87 ERA and 1.64 WHIP through 97 innings as a starter with Cincinnati, but he's been much more effective since signing with Seattle last week.