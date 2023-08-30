Weaver (2-5) allowed three runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

Weaver got the nod on short notice after George Kirby (illness) was scratched from Tuesday's start. The Mariners' offense was rather listless, accumulating four hits and six walks but generating just one run in support of Weaver in his third appearance and first start with the team. In 2023, the right-hander has a 6.77 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 90:34 K:BB over 103.2 innings between the Mariners and the Reds. Barring any other issues with Seattle's usual starters, Weaver will likely return to a long-relief role going forward.