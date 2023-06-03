Gonzales was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left forearm strain.
Gonzales felt discomfort in his forearm following his last start May 28 against the Pirates and testing has since revealed a strain. Bryan Woo is up from Double-A Arkansas to fill the vacant spot in the Mariners' starting rotation, beginning with his MLB debut Saturday versus the Rangers. There's no timetable yet on Gonzales, but this type of injury usually requires more than just a couple weeks of rest and rehab.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Undergoing testing on forearm•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Allows one run•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Rebounds for fourth win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Blown up by BoSox•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Earns win after quality start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Decent in no-decision•