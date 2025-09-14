Brash allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Andres Munoz had pitched four of the previous five days, leaving this save opportunity for Brash. It was a little shaky when Taylor Ward hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning, but Brash was able to settle in and convert his fourth save of the year. He's allowed seven runs (six earned) over his last 17.1 innings, adding three saves and seven holds in that span as Seattle's top setup man. Brash has a 1.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB through 43.2 innings this season.