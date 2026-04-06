Brash blew the save Sunday against the Angels, allowing one unearned run while striking out one in one inning.

After entering the 10th inning with a one-run lead, Brash was charged with a blown save in his first opportunity of the season, as the Angels capitalized on the extra-innings automatic runner. Following a successful bunt that moved the runner over, Logan O'Hoppe lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home the tying run. The 27-year-old has yet to allow an earned run this season and has recorded four strikeouts across his first four appearances, and though the blown save Sunday won't look good on his stat sheet, it's hardly a concern given how the run against him came about.