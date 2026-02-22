Mariners' Matt Brash: Issues following tooth removal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brash had a tooth removed last week and there have been some issues since then, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
After spending a few days at home recovering from the procedure, Brash checked back in with the training staff Saturday and "looked to be very uncomfortable," per Divish. It doesn't sound like anything that could affect Brash's Opening Day availability, but his spring debut will be on hold until he's feeling better.