Brash picked up the save Sunday against the Rays, striking out one batter during a perfect ninth inning.

Brash took the mound in the ninth inning for a save opportunity as regular closer Andres Munoz got some rest after pitching three times in the last four days. It was Brash's second save in three games, and his third save of the campaign. The 27-year-old reliever has been outstanding in 2025, boasting a 1.16 ERA and a 35:12 K:BB in 31 innings pitched.