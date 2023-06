Arroyo is hitting .361 with one home run, six doubles and a 3:6 K:BB in nine games with Single-A Modesto.

Arroyo, who opened the year as one of the top prospects in the Arizona Complex League, hit .636 with one strikeout in his first four ACL games before getting promoted to Single-A on June 13. He is a hit-over-power middle infielder, but Arroyo is ahead of schedule in the power department, as he has a .723 slugging percentage in a small sample across the two levels.