Arroyo has been promoted from High-A Everett to Double-A Arkansas, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Arroyo will be bumped up a level after slashing .269/.422/.512 with 15 home runs and three stolen bases over 65 contests with Everett, which includes a .309/.454/.599batting line since the start of May. He will play the entirety of the 2025 season at just 20 years of age, but Arroyo appears ready to be tested in the Texas League.