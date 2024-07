The Mariners designated Baumann for assignment Friday.

The move corresponds with Seattle reinstating left-hander Gabe Speier (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list. Baumann was acquired by the Mariners from the Orioles on May 22 after being initially DFA'd by Baltimore. Across his 18 outings with Seattle, Baumann has posted a 5.51 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 16.1 innings. He could garner interest from teams looking to add right-handed depth to its bullpen.