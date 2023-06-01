site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Mike Ford: Exercising opt-out clause
Ford has exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Mariners, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Seattle will have 48 hours to either promote Ford or grant him his release. Ford has crushed Triple-A pitching with Tacoma this season, posting a 1.031 OPS with 13 home runs over 49 games.
