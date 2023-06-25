Ford went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in Saturday's loss to the Orioles.

Ford had himself a day Saturday, mashing two solo homers, including a game-tying blast in the top of the ninth off Felix Bautista to send the game into extra innings. The first baseman is now up to six home runs in June to go along with eight RBI and nine runs scored, though he's still hitting a putrid .182 for the month even after the two-homer performance. He's also struck out 16 times this month while drawing only one walk.