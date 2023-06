Ford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Ford left the yard for the second time in the series and this season with a 412-foot shot to right in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old has made six appearances at designated hitter since his June 2 season debut, but his Achilles heel since 2021 -- making consistent contact -- continues to plague him, as evidenced by his 31.6 percent strikeout rate over his first 19 plate appearances.