Ford went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

This was just Ford's second hit in six games played, and he's added a mediocre 1:6 BB:K. The 30-year-old was effective in the minors, but it's yet to translate against major-league pitching. He hit three homers and slashed .206/.302/.313 over 149 plate appearances with four clubs last year, but he's yet to earn anything more than a part-time role with the Mariners in 2023.