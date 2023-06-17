Ford will sit Saturday against the White Sox.

Ford has stepped into a regular role in Seattle, starting eight of the previous 10 games as the designated hitter prior to Saturday's off day. He's homered four times in 28 plate appearances this season, but he's also gotten on-base at just a .286 clip and has a limited track record of big-league success, slashing .203/.300/.406 across 162 career games. Teoscar Hernandez will serve as the designated hitter Saturday, with Jarred Kelenic sliding to right field and Dylan Moore entering the lineup in left.