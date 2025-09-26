Mariners' Mitch Garver: Added to Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garver will start at catcher and hit eighth in Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Garver wasn't in the Mariners' original lineup, but Leo Rivas was scratched for undisclosed reasons. The team shifted its defensive alignment, with Garver being the new addition to the lineup for his first start in the last three games.
