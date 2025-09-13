Mariners' Mitch Garver: Restores lead with homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garver went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Angels.
The Angels tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning, but Garver restored the Mariners' lead in their half of the frame. This was his ninth homer of the year and his first since Aug. 18 versus the Phillies. The veteran catcher is at a .212/.301/.356 slash line with 29 RBI, 27 runs scored and three stolen bases over 269 plate appearances this season. Garver is seeing steady usage in a short-side platoon role between catcher and designated hitter.
