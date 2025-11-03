Garver will become a free agent after the Mariners declined the $12 million mutual option in his contract Sunday.

Garver will be paid a $1 million buyout and enter the free-agent market. The 34-year-old slashed only .187/.290/.341 across 201 regular-season games during his two seasons in Seattle. Garver is a career .255/.358/.474 hitter against left-handed pitching, so he should be able to land a job as a short-side platoon bat this winter.