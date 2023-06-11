Murfee exited Sunday's game against the Angels in the bottom of the seventh inning with an apparent arm injury, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Murfee allowed no hits and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless sixth inning before being removed in the bottom of the seventh. He appeared to be shaking his right arm as the trainer came out to meet him, which is somewhat concerning since the 29-year-old was just activated from the 15-day injured list Friday after missing a month with right elbow inflammation. However, the exact nature and severity of his current injury aren't yet clear.