Murfee (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Murfee has been on the shelf for just over a month with right elbow inflammation, so the Mariners may want to see him make more than one appearance in the minors before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list. Before he was sidelined with the injury, Murfee had posted a 1.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB in 13 innings out of the Seattle bullpen while gathering one win and one hold.
