Murfee secured his second hold in Saturday's win over the Angels, getting one out on a four-pitch strikeout to close out the sixth inning.

The Angels' Taylor Ward seemingly never knew what hit him, as Murfee came back from a first-pitch ball to retire the outfielder on three straight pitches, the final one a slider he induced a swinging third strike on. Except for a rare hiccup against the Twins on June 15 when he allowed three earned runs over two-thirds of an inning, Murfee has been an ultra-reliable asset for manager Scott Servais -- he lowered his ERA and WHIP to 1.63 and 0.80, respectively, with what was his fourth straight scoreless effort Saturday.