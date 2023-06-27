Mariners general manager Justin Hollander announced Tuesday that Murfee needs season-ending UCL surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Murfee has battled elbow problems for much of the year and can now be ruled out until sometime in 2024. If it's Tommy John surgery, that timeline would shift to late-2024. This is a big blow for the Mariners, as the 29-year-old reliever boasts a 2.70 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 83.1 innings since he debuted last season.