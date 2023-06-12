Murfee will undergo an MRI on his injured right elbow Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Murfee was making his first appearance Sunday versus the Angels following a five-plus week stint on the injured list with an elbow issue, so this is ominous news. The first injury was referred to as inflammation, but an MRI could potentially show something more serious.
More News
-
Mariners' Penn Murfee: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Penn Murfee: Activated from injured list•
-
Mariners' Penn Murfee: Another strong rehab showing•
-
Mariners' Penn Murfee: Successful start to rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Penn Murfee: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Penn Murfee: Could return in early June•