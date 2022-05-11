Mariners' Prelander Berroa: Dealt to Seattle By RotoWire Staff May 11, 2022 at 3:41 pm ET • 1 min read The Mariners acquired Berroa from the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for utility man Donovan Walton.The 22-year-old Berroa has made four starts at High-A Eugene this season, posting an 0.68 ERA and 16:6 K:BB across 13.1 innings. He'll likely report to the Mariners' High-A affiliate in Everett. Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.