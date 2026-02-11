default-cbs-image
Berroa (elbow) has thrown off a mound three times so far as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Berroa missed all of the 2025 season after having the operation last March. He will begin the 2026 season on the injured list but should rejoin the White Sox' bullpen during the first half if all continues to go well with his rehab.

