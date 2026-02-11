White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Has thrown off mound three times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berroa (elbow) has thrown off a mound three times so far as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Berroa missed all of the 2025 season after having the operation last March. He will begin the 2026 season on the injured list but should rejoin the White Sox' bullpen during the first half if all continues to go well with his rehab.
More News
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Slated for Tommy John surgery•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Diagnosed with elbow strain•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Exits with trainer•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Recalled Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Returns to minors•