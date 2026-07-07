White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Nearing throwing program

The White Sox announced Saturday that Berroa (elbow) will start throwing again in 1-to-2 weeks, MLB.com reports.

After recovering from his March 7, 2025 Tommy John surgery, Berroa began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 13 but threw just four pitches in that appearance before being shut down due to right elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old has seemingly responded well to treating the injury with rest and rehab over the past two months and will soon begin ramping up his throwing. Berroa is unlikely to be an option for the White Sox bullpen until August.