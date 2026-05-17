White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Aggravates injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Berroa (elbow) was pulled from his rehab outing with the ACL White Sox after only four pitches Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
Berroa is returning from Tommy John surgery, but was pulled in his first rehab outing after throwing four consecutive balls. The White Sox haven't specified that the current issue is an aggravation of his elbow injury, but he isn't likely to return until at least late June or early July at this point.
More News
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Kicking off rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Osvaldo Bido: Claimed by South Siders•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Goes on 15-day IL•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Has thrown off mound three times•
-
White Sox's Prelander Berroa: Shifts to 60-day IL•