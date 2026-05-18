Mariners' Robinson Ortiz: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners recalled Ortiz from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Ortiz has earned his first big-league promotion after collecting a 1.69 ERA and 18:12 K:BB over 16 innings of work with Tacoma. The 26-year-old left will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Ortiz: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Robinson Ortiz: Traded to Seattle•
-
Dodgers' Robinson Ortiz: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Dodgers' Robinson Ortiz: Healthy again at Single-A•
-
Dodgers' Robinson Ortiz: Out with forearm discomfort•
-
Dodgers' Robinson Ortiz: Will attend big-league camp•