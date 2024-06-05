Bliss entered Tuesday's win over the Athletics as a pinch runner in the top of the eighth inning and recorded a steal of second base. He did not log a subsequent plate appearance.

The speedy rookie is already up to three swipes over his first six big-league games, with those numbers coming on the heels of a 28-for-34 showing in the steals department at Triple-A Tacoma. Bliss has seen only one ball drop in thus far over his 15 plate appearances, but he's maintained a presence on the basepaths and set himself up for stolen-base opportunities by also drawing four walks in that span.