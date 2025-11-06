The Mariners claimed Loutos off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Loutos, a 26-year-old right-hander, made 12 MLB appearances during the 2025 season, split between stints with the Dodgers and Nationals. He posted a 12.75 ERA and a 2.33 WHIP with an 8:8 K:BB over 12 innings. He fared significantly better with the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, posting a 4.32 ERA and a 27:13 K:BB across 25 innings. He'll join the Mariners' 40-man roster.