Loutos was optioned back to Triple-A Rochester after Sunday's 14-3 loss to the Brewers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Loutos pitched two-thirds of an inning in the series finale, surrendering two-run home run to Brice Turang, which allowed an inherited runner to score. The right-hander also appeared in the series opener Friday, giving up five runs (three earned) on five hits, including a home run. On the season, Loutos now owns an inflated 12.75 ERA and 2.33 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 12 innings in 12 appearances with the Nationals.