The Mariners optioned Loutos to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Scooped up off waivers from the Nationals earlier in the offseason, Loutos will begin his time in the Mariners organization at the Triple-A level after he was unable to secure a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. Loutos took himself out of consideration after yielding seven runs (six earned) on seven hits over three innings in four appearances during Cactus League play.