Stanek allowed a hit but was not charged with a run over one-third of an inning, earning the save in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Eduard Bazardo struggled in the ninth inning after being brought in with a six-run lead. He gave up three runs and Stanek allowed one inherited runner to score before getting Corey Seager on a groundout to end the contest. Stanek is gaining an increasingly notable role in the Mariners' bullpen, having earned four saves over his last six appearances, though he likely got this opportunity because Andres Munoz had pitched the last two days. Stanek is up to seven saves with a 4.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 27 innings. At this point, the Mariners' closer situation should be considered a committee between Stanek and Munoz, with the latter likely to receive assignments in the highest-leverage spots.