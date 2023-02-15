Trammell is headed for surgery to repair a broken hamate bone in his right hand, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

The injury occured when the outfielder was struck in the hand during a late offseason workout. The expectation is that Trammell will require around six or seven weeks of recovery time, which is basically the full range of spring training. He was probably on the outside looking in for an Opening Day roster spot this season with the Mariners, but this is still a fairly significant blow to the 25-year-old's overall standing within the organization. He now seems certain to spend a good chunk of the first half of 2023 in the minor leagues.